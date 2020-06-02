Sections
Home / It's Viral / Rare Trionychidae caught by fishermen in Odisha, rescued and released later

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mayurbhanj Odisha

Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles. (ANI)

A rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam.

Swayam Mallik, DFO, told ANI, “Today one softshell turtle was rescued by forest department with the help of local people. The turtle was caught in a net when fishermen were fishing in Zambhira Dam at Deuli rage of Mayurbhanj district. Later, we released it in the same area.”

Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles. According to the forest department, the turtle weighed more than 30 kilograms and has a maximum life is 50 years. These are found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

