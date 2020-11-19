Sections
Rata Tata shares the story behind his dog’s name Goa. It’s interesting

While some wrote how the story is heartwarming, others shared praiseful words for Ratan Tata.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Ratan Tata with stray dogs. (Instagram/@ratantata)

If you are someone who follows Ratan Tata on Instagram, then you may be aware of his latest post involving dogs. Just a day ago, on November 18, he posted an image which shows him with two dogs. In the caption he mentioned that one of the dogs is named Goa. A curious Instagram user asked the reason behind the name and the business tycoon answered. It is not just interesting but heartwarming too.

“Is “Goa” name of the dog? What’s the story behind naming it so?” the Instgram user asked. To which, Tata replied, “He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague’s car in Goa, and came all the way to Bombay house, hence the name Goa.”

Ratan Tata’s response on Instagram. ( Instagram/@ratantata )

The response created a stir among people and many shared various comments on the reply itself. While some wrote how the story is heartwarming, others shared praiseful words for Tata.

“That’s impressive. All the way from Goa to Mumbai,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh that’s so similar to a doggo who had jumped on my bike from nowhere when I was in Goa. But he was a pet, a Labrador. Probably the family had a similar bike. I took him to the police station, even moved around the bus stop and railway station, hoping someone would come to see him! And they did! A family, all in tears, literally jumped out of the car when they saw us! The best reunion ever!” shared another.

“Wow… so thoughtful of you sir,” expressed a third.

Also Read | Ratan Tata shares heartwarming picture with adopted dogs, netizens love it

