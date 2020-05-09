Sections
Ratan Tata dismisses news of him buying 50% stake in Mumbai pharma startup

Ratan Tata shared on Instagram that he has not purchased 50% stake in the company.

Updated: May 09, 2020 11:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram. (Instagram/Ratan Tata)

Ratan Tata, in his personal capacity, recently invested an undisclosed amount in a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical startup Generic Aadhaar. However, now a fake news piece is going viral with a claim that the chairman emeritus at Tata Sons has bought 50% stake of the company. Tata took to Instagram to share a story and dismiss the news.

He shared a screenshot of one such online article and wrote, “As happy as I’m to support this venture, it has been a minority token investment.” The business mogul then added that he has not purchased 50% stake in the company.

Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram.

A few days ago, Ratan Tata once again took on fake news by dismissing a news article falsely attributed to him. Taking to Twitter, he called out the piece for being fake and also urged people to always verify news before sharing them with others.

