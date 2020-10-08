Sections
Ratan Tata posts throwback image, shares a page from his school yearbook

Ratan Tata posts throwback image, shares a page from his school yearbook

The post shows a picture of Ratan Tata from his school next to a writeup about him.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:34 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ratan Tata shared a special post for ‘Throwback Thursday’. (Instagram/@ratantata)

Rata Tata is extremely active on Instagram and shares some incredible posts on his account. His posts include some inspiring shares, throwbacks and he even did a QnA session recently in which he answered several questions posted by his followers.

The business tycoon has yet again shared a post which has impressed people. As part of throwback Thursday trend, Tata posted an image from his school yearbook.

“Throwing far back to my school days this Thursday, thinking about my friends Lou and Rudy. A snippet from my yearbook, Riverdale Country School, 1955,” Tata wrote as the caption.

The post comprises two images, one shows a picture of Tata from his school next to a writeup about him and the other shows an image of Tata most likely with the schoolmates he mentioned in the caption.



Take a look at the share below:

The post, shared some three hours ago, has collected over four lakh likes along with several comments.

“You are a legend,” wrote an individual. “From your teens to now, you were amazing and you will remain so. Hats off sir,” added another. “Truly a ‘Ratan’ sir… Respect for you,” posted a third. “I hope Lou and Rudy see this post,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about the share?

Also Read | Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group

