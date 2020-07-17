Ratan Tata reminisces about his first visit to ‘legacy city of Jamshedpur’, shares pictures

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata group of companies, often shares posts on Instagram that win people over. Case in point his recent post about the first time he visited Telco plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

“I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant. This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur,” Tata wrote.

Tata also shared two throwback images along with the post.

Since being shared about two hours ago, the post has gathered close to four lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has received tons of reactions from people. There were also many who just used heart emojis to express themselves. Some couldn’t help but comment how handsome the business mogul looks in the pictures.

“These pictures are part of your history and along with you it’s ours as well,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re a true inspiration,” expressed another. “And then history was made,” commented a third. “Jamshedpur is love,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

