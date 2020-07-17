Sections
Home / It's Viral / Ratan Tata reminisces about his first visit to ‘legacy city of Jamshedpur’, shares pictures

Ratan Tata reminisces about his first visit to ‘legacy city of Jamshedpur’, shares pictures

“I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur,” Ratan Tata wrote while sharing the images.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:04 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ratan Tata shared this image on Instagram. (Instagram/ratantata)

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata group of companies, often shares posts on Instagram that win people over. Case in point his recent post about the first time he visited Telco plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

“I remember the first time I ever visited Jamshedpur, when I was on holiday from college. Mr. R. G. Da Costa and Mr. J. D. Chokshi invited me to visit the Telco plant and have a walk around the plant. This trip was much before I started working on the Tata Steel floor, my first interaction with the legacy city of Jamshedpur,” Tata wrote.

Tata also shared two throwback images along with the post.



Since being shared about two hours ago, the post has gathered close to four lakh likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has received tons of reactions from people. There were also many who just used heart emojis to express themselves. Some couldn’t help but comment how handsome the business mogul looks in the pictures.



“These pictures are part of your history and along with you it’s ours as well,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re a true inspiration,” expressed another. “And then history was made,” commented a third. “Jamshedpur is love,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

Also Read | Ratan Tata wants Internet to turn into a place of support rather than hate. His post is inspirational

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vettel fastest in rain-soaked 2nd practice for Hungarian Grand Prix
Jul 17, 2020 21:32 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi says India has helped over 150 nations in fight against Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jul 17, 2020 21:31 IST
Allow wholesale fruit, veg markets to function in second phase of lockdown: APMC
Jul 17, 2020 21:30 IST
Aaditya Thackeray seeks change in highway alignment to save 400-year-old banyan tree
Jul 17, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.