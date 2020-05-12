Ratan Tata’s motivating message for entrepreneurs goes viral. ‘Adapt and create,’ he posts on Instagram

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share a motivating message about the road ahead for entrepreneurs and start-ups amid the Covid-19 crises. In his post, the business tycoon and philanthropist called upon the creative, innovative and inventive bent of entrepreneurs to chalk out new ways to run companies as an outcome of the current situation. His post has struck a chord with thousands and is going viral, giving people hope in such tough times.

“In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today,” he wrote on Instagram in a post shared on May 11.

In his post, he added that the current scenario is rife with countless challenges but he remains hopeful that it will lead to a new and improved way of doing things.

“I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis. I won’t downplay the challenges and the difficulties embedded in these current times. But my confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity of entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow,” he added.

He ended his post by suggesting entrepreneurs to start on a clean slate to chalk out the future ahead and added that this “crises will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create.”

Since being shared, the post has collected over 7.6 lakh likes and an outpouring of comments from those who have been inspired by Tata’s message.

“Just have one word for you sir, respect!” posts an individual. “We will adapt to the situation and comeback stronger,” adds another. “Very true. We all should come out stronger,” comments a third. “What a ray of hope for all entrepreneurs,” says a fourth.

