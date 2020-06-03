Ratan Tata shares moving post on pregnant elephant killed in Kerala. ‘Justice needs to prevail,’ he says

Ratan Tata shared a note on Twitter to express his grief over the incident. (Instagram)

The brutal and heartbreaking incident in which a pregnant elephant was killed after it was fed a pineapple filled with crackers has shocked everyone. Several people, including celebrities such as actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have taken to social media and condemned the act. Many have even requested authorieies to take action against the culprits behind this heinous act. Now, business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata has also joined them in expressing his sorrow over the incident and asked for justice for the animal.

“I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with fire crackers,” he wrote in a note shared on Twitter.

He further added, “Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans.”

He ended the note by asking for justice for the elephant. “Justice needs to prevail,” he wrote.

Shared about an hour ago, the post has collected over 28,600 likes and more than 9,300 retweets. Many have shared comments expressing the same views as Tata.

“Strict action should be taken,” reads a comment on the post. “Thanks for raising voice against this cruel act,” says another.

Twitter has been flooded with posts in which people have expressed anger and concern over the incident. Many shared sketches and artwork to express their concern.

Ratan Tata is an animal advocate and extremely fond of dogs. He, on more than one occasion, has shared posts asking his Instagram family to adopt dogs and give them forever homes.