Sections
Home / It's Viral / Ratan Tata shares moving post on pregnant elephant killed in Kerala. ‘Justice needs to prevail,’ he says

Ratan Tata shares moving post on pregnant elephant killed in Kerala. ‘Justice needs to prevail,’ he says

“Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans,” Ratan Tata says in his post.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ratan Tata shared a note on Twitter to express his grief over the incident. (Instagram)

The brutal and heartbreaking incident in which a pregnant elephant was killed after it was fed a pineapple filled with crackers has shocked everyone. Several people, including celebrities such as actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have taken to social media and condemned the act. Many have even requested authorieies to take action against the culprits behind this heinous act. Now, business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata has also joined them in expressing his sorrow over the incident and asked for justice for the animal.

“I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with fire crackers,” he wrote in a note shared on Twitter.

He further added, “Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans.”

He ended the note by asking for justice for the elephant. “Justice needs to prevail,” he wrote.



Shared about an hour ago, the post has collected over 28,600 likes and more than 9,300 retweets. Many have shared comments expressing the same views as Tata.

“Strict action should be taken,” reads a comment on the post. “Thanks for raising voice against this cruel act,” says another.

Twitter has been flooded with posts in which people have expressed anger and concern over the incident. Many shared sketches and artwork to express their concern.

Ratan Tata is an animal advocate and extremely fond of dogs. He, on more than one occasion, has shared posts asking his Instagram family to adopt dogs and give them forever homes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In Sikkim’s second Covid-19 positive case, 56-year-old man contracts infection
Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST
HC asks Punjab to submit record of extension given to director prosecution
Jun 03, 2020 22:44 IST
Zoom transforms hype into huge jump in sales, customers
Jun 03, 2020 22:41 IST
14.5% increase in enrolment of students in Ludhiana’s primary schools
Jun 03, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.