Ratan Tata travels to Pune to visit unwell ex-employee, netizens shower praise

The image shows the interaction between Ratan Tata and the ex-employee in Pune. (LinkedIn/@YogeshDesai)

Business tycoon Ratan Tata is a well-known name on social media for his wonderful posts. Now, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons’ has won over netizens with a humble gesture that may fill your heart with joy and leave a smile on your face.

Shared on LinkedIn by Yogesh Desai, a post details the compassionate gesture by Tata. It details how the business tycoon travelled all the way to Pune to visit one of his former employees who wasn’t feeling well. “Sir Ratan Tata, (83 Years old ) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India visited the friends society in Pune to meet his ex-employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years,” informs the caption by Desai. “This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything all that matters is being great human being. Hats off Sir!! I bow my head in Respect!” it adds.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on January 4, the post has garnered over 1.4 lakh reactions and tons of comments from netizens. People whole-heartedly lauded Tata’s empathetic side and showered their appreciation in the comments section.

“He is a legend, met him several times and you will never meet a more genuine, grounded individual. Example of a truly great leader and great person,” said a LinkedIn user. “He is really inspirational as always. Hats off,” lauded another. “Such a great man with a big heart,” commented a third.

“Ek hi toh dil hai sir, kitni baar jitoge?” (How many times will you win our hearts sir), wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?

