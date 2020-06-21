Ratan Tata wants Internet to turn into a place of support rather than hate. His post is inspirational

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share a motivating message about online bullying and hate spewed on the Internet. His heartfelt message has once again won people over and is now going viral. Chances are that his post will strike a chord with you too.

Taking to Instagram, the business tycoon and philanthropist started his note by talking about 2020 being a year full of challenges. Then he detailed how he has often seen the online community being hurtful and hateful towards each other.

“This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level of the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harsh and with quick judgments,” he wrote.

In the next few lines, he wrote how, during these trying times, it’s important to approach the world around with more sensitivity and patience.

“I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down. More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today,” Tata added.

He concluded his note with a hope that the online platform will evolve into a “place of empathy and support for everyone” rather than as a place of “hate and bullying.”

With a single love emoji as caption, Ratan Tata shared the note in the form of an image and now it has left many impressed, including actor Sonam Kapoor.

Read the entire note here:

Since being shared about two hours ago, the post has already gathered over 2.5 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. From calling his words “golden” to writing that Tata is a true inspiration, people shared different comments on the post.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote “Amen” along with a love emoji on Tata’s post.

“The world will be a much better place if it had more people like you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Well said, sir,” expressed another. “Sir, you are a true inspiration to all,” commented a third and several others echoed the same thought.

“We should all be humane in order to be called human beings,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of Ratan Tata’s post?

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s motivating message for entrepreneurs goes viral. ‘Adapt and create,’ he posts on Instagram