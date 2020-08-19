Sections
Raveena Tandon’s ‘expectation vs reality’ meme will make you giggle

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share an image without any caption.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:31 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Raveena Tandon’s tweet prompted people to share various reactions. (Twitter)

If you spend time on the Internet, you may have come across posts detailing the difference between what we expect and what reality presents in the most hilarious way possible. Now, actor Raveena Tandon has shared one such meme on Twitter and it is making people laugh out loud.

Tandon, without any caption, shared an image. Though it’s unknown who created the meme, it has been circulating on social media for quite some time now. It is a travel related “expectation vs reality” meme and it’s absolutely hilarious. The post also comes with words of caution which read, “Don’t believe everything you see on the Internet.”

Take a look at what she tweeted:



Since being shared, her post gathered over 5,800 likes and more than 400 retweets. From sharing GIFs to agreeing with her, people shared various kinds of replies on the post.



There were many who simply shared laughing out loud emojis.

What do you think of the post?

