Real beetle meets robot beetle, then this happens. Watch

If you’re a fan of the science fiction genre, then you may have thought of scenarios wherein you meet a robot version of yourself. What would they be like? How would that encounter go? Now, get ready to see a beetle version of such a situation. This video which shows a robot beetle meeting a real one is so epic to watch that it has left many tweeple astounded. It may have the same effect on you.

Posted on Twitter on October 9, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “Robot beetle encounters the real beetle,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a real-life beetle and a robot beetle standing on a brown surface. Take a look at the video to know how this meeting unfolds.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this clip has accumulated over 3.6 lakh views. Additionally, the tweet in itself has garnered more than 14,200 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. An individual wrote, “DAMN! That’s awesome!”. “Well done beetle,” read one comment on the thread.

A Twitter user declared, “That real beetle probably felt like the man for the longest time after that”. Somebody else stated, “Good job little beetle”. “I experienced a decent range of emotions watching this,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

