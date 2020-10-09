Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Real beetle meets robot beetle, then this happens. Watch

Real beetle meets robot beetle, then this happens. Watch

“I experienced a decent range of emotions watching this,” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a real-life and a robot beetle. (Twitter/@buitengebieden_)

If you’re a fan of the science fiction genre, then you may have thought of scenarios wherein you meet a robot version of yourself. What would they be like? How would that encounter go? Now, get ready to see a beetle version of such a situation. This video which shows a robot beetle meeting a real one is so epic to watch that it has left many tweeple astounded. It may have the same effect on you.

Posted on Twitter on October 9, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “Robot beetle encounters the real beetle,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a real-life beetle and a robot beetle standing on a brown surface. Take a look at the video to know how this meeting unfolds.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this clip has accumulated over 3.6 lakh views. Additionally, the tweet in itself has garnered more than 14,200 likes.



Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. An individual wrote, “DAMN! That’s awesome!”. “Well done beetle,” read one comment on the thread.

A Twitter user declared, “That real beetle probably felt like the man for the longest time after that”. Somebody else stated, “Good job little beetle”. “I experienced a decent range of emotions watching this,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | ‘Amazed and creeped out’: Man spots robot dog roaming around Canadian street. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Crime scene in Hathras case to be recreated in presence of victim’s family
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST
RR vs DC live: It’s Pant vs Samson as Royals take on Capitals
Oct 09, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

Crime scene in Hathras case to be recreated in presence of victim’s family
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST
An ode to networking
Oct 09, 2020 18:32 IST
Antibody drugs are no cure but seem promising for Covid-19
Oct 09, 2020 18:30 IST
Ram temple construction: Carved stones being moved from Nyas workshop to Janmabhoomi
Oct 09, 2020 18:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.