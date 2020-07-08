Sections
Home / It's Viral / Reba the chicken goes on an adventure, her owners and netizens heave sigh of relief after she returns home

Reba the chicken goes on an adventure, her owners and netizens heave sigh of relief after she returns home

This lost and found story of a pet chicken is making people smile.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:52 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Meet Reba the chicken that embarked on quite an adventure. (Facebook/Justin Matthews)

Losing a beloved pet can be a difficult experience. Many pet owners are known to leave no stone unturned until they find their beloved pet back and this family in Texas is among them.

Facebook user Justin Matthews shared a detailed post about one of the family’s chickens, named Reba, and everything that happened after they realised she had gone missing. Before you begin feeling too bad, let us tell you this is a story with a happy ending.

“Today we lost Reba,” Matthews wrote on Facebook. He explained how Reba had jumped into the open trunk of a delivery vehicle and got locked inside. In fact, a video shared in the post shows exactly how they happened.

The family began calling the delivery service to figure out the name and details of the driver with whom Reba was accidentally commuting. After much hard work and several phone calls, they found out that Reba had escaped the trunk at a Costco where the delivery man had stopped briefly.



“He thought it was a prank!” says the post.

With a ray of hope, the family drove to the Costco only to find out Reba wasn’t there anymore. “The parking lot attendants said ‘yes omg we did see your fat chicken running around the lot for a while but some ladies scooped her up about 11 and took her’,” adds the post.

Matthews ended the post by requesting people to alert them should they have any information about their chicken. “Reba was a sweetheart and family pet. Glad she had an adventure and is alive and well but sad to lose her!” Matthews wrote.

Meanwhile, one of the women who rescued Reba, Susan Almaraz, shared a post about their own adventure of finding a live chicken at Costco.

And just like that, thanks to the viral posts, Reba was found. While Matthews updated his post about finding Reba, Almaraz shared a post about their adventure with Reba who finally made it home.

Isn’t that quite the story? We’re wondering when we can have an animated movie version of Reba the adventurist chicken.

The post shared by Matthews has collected over 2,900 shares and more than 1,300 reactions since being shared on July 1. People have posting the best reactions to this story.

“Best story of the day!” wrote a Facebook user. “There should be children short stories about Reba the Adventuring Chicken. Lol,” added another.

The story doesn’t quite end here. Reba now has her own Instagram page where you can follow her and the new adventures she embarks on.

What do you think about this story?

Also Read | Man found caterpillars in his broccoli, then decided to adopt them. Twitter thread is a delight

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Global economy to contract by 5.2 per cent in 2020: Report
Jul 08, 2020 19:18 IST
Covid-19: UK to pay 50% of pub, restaurant bills to aid recovery
Jul 08, 2020 19:15 IST
Sanitize those hands: WI captain Holder forgets new no handhshake practice
Jul 08, 2020 19:14 IST
Mouni, who is in Abu Dhabi, misses family: ‘Dying to come back to India’
Jul 08, 2020 19:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.