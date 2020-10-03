Red Cross shares PSA from 1918. Guess the similarity it has with 2020

The photo shows the post done by the Red Cross. (Twitter@ICRC)

An advisory post shared by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has grabbed the attention of netizens. The committee shared a PSA issued during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. It is about the importance of wearing masks. The oganisation also pointed out the similarity of that period with the present times.

Shared on Red Cross’ official Twitter profile, the post includes an image of the PSA.

“Wear a mask and save your life!” it says. The PSA then details how by wearing a mask people not only save themselves but also their children and neighbours. It ends with another reminder that says “wear masks.”

“We said it in 1918. We’re saying it in 2020,” wrote ICRC in the post. Take a look:

Posted on October 2, the post has garnered over 5,200 likes along with over 2,500 retweets. From lauding the committee’s important message to pointing out how masks are an important safety gear, people dropped all sorts of comments.

