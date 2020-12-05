Sections
Reddit shares picture of ‘floating’ Christmas tree. Would you try it?

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:42 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bunch of red and golden coloured ornaments hanging from the ceiling. (Reddit/@Browndog888)

With December having begun, it is safe to say that the festive season is upon us. If you’re currently decorating your house with fairy lights and various winter-themed ornaments, then here is an image that you must check out. Not only is the stunning snapshot charming to look at, but it may also give you some holiday decor inspiration.

Initially shared on Reddit on December 1, this photograph has captured netizens’ attention once again after being shared on Instagram on December 5.

“Would you want this floating Christmas tree in your holiday decor lineup?” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The image shows a bunch of red and golden coloured ornaments hanging from the ceiling. How the decorations are placed imitates the shape of a Christmas tree. Since the strings attached to the ornaments are relatively thin and white, it appears as if the decorations are floating in the air.



Check out the post here:

This share has created quite a buzz on the Internet since its original posting. It currently has over 1.1 lakh upvotes on Reddit and has simultaneously accumulated many comments on Instagram.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One Instagram user said, “So cool”.

Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Beautiful”.

Redditors had a similar reaction. “My cats would destroy that in seconds haha. Very artsy tho. 9/10,” read one comment under the post.

A Reddit user made a pun while stating, “Everyone told them that it would be impossible to create an invisible Christmas tree, but they managed to pull some strings”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

