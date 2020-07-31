Sections
Redditors are calling this cashier bunny, named Gumbo, Bucks Bunny. Watch

Gumbo, the bunny, ‘works’ as a cashier at a gift shop in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a bunny named Gumbo sitting on a glass tabletop at a gift shop in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. (Reddit/@BufordTeeJustice)

The Internet has no dearth of videos of animals ‘doing jobs’. This clip of a bunny named Gumbo ‘working’ as a cashier at a gift shop is an excellent addition to that genre of content.

Posted on Reddit on July 29, this recording is 15 seconds long. “This cashier bunny is named Gumbo and he works at a gift shop in Eureka Springs, Arkansas,” reads the caption of the post.

The video starts to reveal a till of a gift shop in Eureka Springs, where Gumbo ‘works’. The white-and-grey furred bunny is sitting on the glass tabletop. The human working behind the counter places the cash in front of Gumbo, who then takes the notes in his mouth and puts them at the customers’ receiving end.

Check out the ‘hard-working’ bunny here:



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, Gumbo has captured netizens’ attention.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the ‘cashier’ rabbit. One person said, “Should really be called Bucks Bunny though”.

Another individual wrote, “I am from Eureka Springs Arkansas. I have pet this bunny”. Others on the subreddit also shared their encounters with Gumbo. “I went on my honeymoon in Eureka Springs. Can confirm, this bunny is boss”. What a cute-looking boss indeed.

“So cute,” read one comment under the post. A Reddit user made a pun while stating, “Hare you go”. Somebody proclaimed, “I hope that sweet bunny gets lots of treats”. We surely hope Gumbo does. This ‘hard-working’ bunny deserves all the treats.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

