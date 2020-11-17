Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Redditors asked about weirdest compliments they’ve got. Replies are interesting

Redditors asked about weirdest compliments they’ve got. Replies are interesting

The question has been answered by several Redditors who didn’t hold back while sharing the bizarre compliments they’ve received.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 08:48 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Reddit post is dedicated to those strange compliments. (Unsplash)

Who doesn’t like receiving compliments? Just a few sweet words can easily brighten up someone’s day and put a smile on their face. However, a compliment which is confusing can leave you thinking about it for quite a long time. This Reddit post is dedicated to those strange compliments.

A question on the ‘Ask Reddit’ subreddit asked people, “What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever been given?” Shared on November 16, the post has collected over 63,000 upvotes.

What’s the weirdest compliment you’ve ever been given? from r/AskReddit

The question has been answered by several Redditors who didn’t hold back while sharing the bizarre compliments they’ve received.

“I work retail and was told this by a customer, ‘you’re so nice, you must have been bullied in high school’,” shared an individual. “Random stranger while I was on a run: ‘NICE NECK’. I’m not saying I believe in vampires, but I made sure my windows were all locked that night,” posted another.

Here are some more answers shared by Redditors:

Card

Card

Card

Card

What’s the strangest compliment you have received?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Nov 17, 2020 09:42 IST
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Nov 17, 2020 09:09 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
Nov 17, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year
Nov 17, 2020 09:51 IST
Allow coaching classes to reopen: Owners urge Maharashtra government
Nov 17, 2020 09:45 IST
Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine stable at refrigerator temperatures for 30 days
Nov 17, 2020 09:45 IST
NEP focuses on equipping students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges: Vice President
Nov 17, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.