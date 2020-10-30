Sections
Redditors relate to this ‘realistic’ and scary Halloween decoration. Do you?

“That’s every meeting that’s over 30 minutes!” wrote a Redditor.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Halloween decorations outside someone's home. (Reddit/ TexB22)

Halloween is just a day away. Though the ongoing pandemic has restricted the holiday in terms of trick-or-treating, it couldn’t stop people from coming up with innovating decorations to celebrate the holiday. Just like this picture of decorations shared on Reddit.

Shared with just one word, “terrifying,” the decorations are exactly that, besides being a tad funny. It shows a skeleton sitting on a chair with a computer in front of it. A huge screen, resembling the screens of a video call, shows four others skeletons. Clearly, these decorations poke fun at the current work from home situation where people are dependent on online calls for work.

Terrifying. from r/funny

Since being shared three days ago, the post has gathered more than one lakh upvotes. People flooded the post’s comments section with all sorts of comments. There were many who wrote how they could relate to feelings the image portrays.

“Doom meeting,” jokingly wrote a Redditor. “That’s every meeting that’s over 30 minutes!” shared another. “This meeting could’ve been an email,” said a third. What can we say, we all have had that feeling at least once.

“This is awesome,” wrote an individual and many shared the same thought.

What do you think of these Halloween decorations?

