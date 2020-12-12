Sections
Relationship goals: Couple remodels school bus into mobile home, travels Australia

Hannah and Harry have been sharing their ‘bus life’ adventures with netizens through their Instagram account @herandharry.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hannah and Harry are an Australian couple that remodelled a school bus into their mobile dream home all by themselves. (Instagram/@herandharry)

If you’re someone who loves travelling and is feeling particularly wanderlusty after having stayed indoors for most of this past year, then here’s an Instagram page that you must check out. This couple’s posts are certified travel goals.

Hannah and Harry are an Australian couple that remodelled a school bus into their mobile dream home all by themselves. They purchased a Hino RG230 bus back in 2018 and transformed the 40-foot vehicle into a permanent vacation home. The two spent a total of $30,000 on their new home, reports the New York Post.

Their Instagram account has story highlights which show the couple stripping the original seating and other infrastructure of the bus, and then rebuilding it into what is now their 24/7 holiday home. It is safe to say that the result is marvellous, and looking at it may make you want a travelling for yourself.

Check out what the inside of this DIY vacation home looks like:



Not only does the project look exceptionally well done, but the opportunities for exploration and adventure that it has offered the couple are grand. Looking at some of the destinations that they’ve been to may fill you up with travel envy.

If you’re filled with an insatiable want to hitch a ride with this adventurous duo, then know that you’re not alone. Their Instagram account currently has over 26,000 followers.

Here are some comments that netizens have left under their posts. One person said, “Wow! Love your school bus”. “You live this life bro!” read a comment under one of their posts.

What are your thoughts on this?

