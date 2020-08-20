Remember Anand Mahindra’s confession about his work from home attire? His recent tweet adds a twist to it

By now you may have heard and probably even lived through different work from home experiences. From early morning Zoom calls to fixing up a space for a WFH station to getting interrupted by family or pets during calls and even discussions on appropriate attire, there has been a lot of chatter on the way people were adapting to a new kind of work life. Among those sharing their experiences was none other than business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Back in April, he shared a hilarious confession about his WFH regime and left many laughing out loud. In a recent tweet, he revisited that confession with yet another funny twist.

A few hours ago, Mahindra posted a tweet in which he shared a picture of a hoarding advertising lungis. It shows a man dressed in a lungi paired with a jacket and a line above it reads, “Kerala’s official work from home wear”.

“Was someone spying on me..?” Mahindra wrote while sharing the tweet.

If you follow the Mahindra Group Chairman’s tweets regularly, you’ve probably already understood what he’s talking about. In case you haven’t, read on. Back in April, Mahindra had shared an ‘Expectations vs Reality’ meme in which he wrote, “I have a confession to make. On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!”

Mahindra’s latest tweet, not unlike the last one has collected several reactions. Since being posted, it has amassed over 11,000 likes and counting.

“You brought smile on my face Sir. Great sense of humour,” wrote an individual. “Lungi- Officially the best for home wear. It’s has an advantage of being comfortable and affordable,” added another.

