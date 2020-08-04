Remember the boy who saved his sister from dog attack? Here’s how they celebrated Rakshabandhan

Among all the brothers and sisters who celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan yesterday, there was a special duo who embraced the tradition for the first time. By now you probably know all about Bridger who received superhero status thanks to a brave deed he did for his little sister. All of six-years-old, Bridger saved his younger from an attacking dog. His selfless actions won him a tremendous outpouring of love. The little boy’s tale of bravery has since been detailed on social media and a recent post shared by his aunt on Instagram shows how Bridger and his sister celebrated Rakshabandhan this year.

“Bridger’s story has resonated with people across the world and has travelled to places like Mexico, Brazil, Ireland, Iran, South Africa, Japan, and India—just to name a handful. Our new connections to these places have allowed us to cross boundaries, unifying us in the love that a brother can have for his sister,” Nikki Walker shares on Instagram.

She explains further how the family recently learnt about Raksha Bandhan and what the festival symbolizes. The post is complete with a picture of the little sister tying a rakhi around her big brother’s wrist. Take a look at the entire post below:

Earlier, Bridger’s dad Robert Walker, also shared a post about the festival.

The heartwarming post and picture shared by Walker have struck a chord with many on Instagram. People have shared some beautiful reactions in the comments section.

“So glad to see you celebrating Rakshabandhan! Nothing more relevant than your story to reflect what this occasion stands for,” writes an Instagram user. “This is the best pic ever, lots of love from India. Your sister is really lucky to have a brother like you. May God bless you both and your family,” shares another.

