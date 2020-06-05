‘Remi go home, hooman’: Dramatic cat hides under human’s jacket during vet’s visit

Remi the cat visibly uncomfortable with her situation and in desperate need to find cover. (TikTok/@princessapplesauce)

Taking your pet for the scheduled vet visit is often one that requires meticulous planning. You also have to make sure your pet doesn’t have the slightest idea about this. This kitty was also probably deceived into a visit to the vet’s and no, she isn’t happy about it.

A hilarious video posted by TikTok user @princessapplesauce shows the cat’s ‘nope, not today’ reaction while sitting on the examination table. The video shows Remi the cat visibly uncomfortable with her situation and in desperate need to find cover. Who does she turn to but her hooman. He may be the one to put her in this predicament but he’s the one who can get her out of it too.

The kitty plans her exit and executes it to perfection. She slowly turns around and promptly hides under her humoon’s jacket. ‘If I can’t see them, they can’t see me’ - an excellent strategy or so the Pink Panther theme song would have you believe.

The hilarious clip has collected a ton of responses from people.

“Dad I’m scared! Save mee…” comments an individual. “Ok dad, here’s the plan. I sneak in your coat and you get me outta here,” posts another from the cat’s perspective.

“Poor baby… it’s never fun at the doctor’s. I would do the same,” comments a third. We can’t help but agree.

“I mean who doesn’t want to do that with a cute guy in an open jacket,” writes a fourth. No arguments here.

What do you think of this Remi and her cattitude?

