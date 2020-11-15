Sections
Reporter escapes bridge collapse by mere seconds. Watch shocking clip

Fortunately, both Amber Roberts and the camera person were unharmed.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 08:44 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The bridge collapsed just seconds after Amber Roberts was standing on the spot. (Twitter@AmberFOX46)

The job of reporting an incident is definitely not an easy one. And reporting stuff during any natural calamity is way harder and dangerous too. This reporter’s close save from a major injury during a live telecast is an apt example of how tough the job is. After watching the video you may find yourself gasping in shock.

The clip shared by Fox 46 Charlotte reporter Amber Roberts shows her reporting a flood situation in Alexander County, North Carolina. The video starts with Roberts showing the brittle state of a bridge. A few moments into the clip, a portion of the bridge suddenly collapses as Roberts can be heard screaming in the background. Fortunately, both Roberts and the camera person were unharmed.

Take a look at the shocking clip:

Posted on November 13, the clip has garnered over 46,700 views along with over 1,000 likes. People were shocked too see the collapse on live television and expressed their relief that Roberts was unharmed in the incident.

What are your thoughts on this scary incident?

