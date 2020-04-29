Reporter goes live on TV with no pants under his suit. He’s going viral

The image shows the reporter without any pants on. (Screengrab)

Bliss can easily be described as the feeling you get after reaching home from work and changing into comfortable casuals or well, even pajamas in most people’s case. But now with so many professionals working from home, who even remembers what proper office attire is all about? That’s probably one reason why this reporter’s oopsie on live television is going viral.

When Will Reeve, an ABC News reporter, went on air he put on a nice suit but forgot something that completes the look - his pants. Viewers watching him, however, didn’t forget this and flooded Twitter with videos and screenshots of the segment.

According to CNN, Reeve set his camera up himself for a segment on Good Morning America about drones being used by pharmacies to deliver prescriptions to patients.

While initially all looked fine, several viewers were quick to notice the fashion faux pas.

And with many such tweets shared all across Twitter, Reeve posted quite a neat response.

He hilariously also added what really led to the blunder.

And while the whole thing is quite funny, it’s hard not to agree with this…

We wonder if business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who confessed to wearing a lungi under his suit for some work video chats, has seen this little goof up. He may offer a lungi to Reeve like he did to this gentleman who shared his idea of an ‘instant suit’.

What do you think about this WFH oopsie? Have you had any such goof ups yourself?