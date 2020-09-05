Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Rescue bunny enjoys spacious zoomies for the very first time. Watch

Rescue bunny enjoys spacious zoomies for the very first time. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:59 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a rabbit. (Reddit/@welch_like_the_juice)

It is no lie that watching videos of cute animals running around excitedly and playing is one of the best ways to brighten up anyone’s day. But adorable clips of rescue animals zooming around their newfound homes hold a special place in the hearts of many netizens. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a recording that is a must-watch for you.

Posted on Reddit on September 5, this video is just over five seconds long. “Rescue bunny enjoying enough space for zoomies for the first time,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording starts with a brown-and-white furred rabbit entering a room excitedly. The little animal hops around eagerly on the carpeted floor. The rabbit continues to zoomie around until the end of the video.

Check out the clip which has collected over 5,300 upvotes and nearly 50 comments since being shared to the subreddit ‘zoomies’.



Rescue bunny enjoying enough space for zoomies for the first time from r/Zoomies

Here is what Redditors had to say about this wholesome share. One person said, “The binky hop OMG! Such a happy bun”.

Another individual wrote, “I would spend my entire life just making sound effects for his movements. All productivity would cease”. To this, a Reddit user responded, “Nah. That sounds pretty productive to me,” and we cannot say we disagree.

“Same: I adopted a bunny who was mostly caged, and when I brought her home, she ran through the house at top speed jumping from area rug to area rug, avoiding the smooth wood flooring,” read a comment by another rabbit parent on the subreddit.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you grinning too?

Also Read | These bunnies are so cute that they may zoomie right into your heart. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST

latest news

1,564 safety violations in Lonavla on first weekend after e-pass rollback
Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST
Amid pandemic Pune records 10th organ donation since May
Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST
Isaac Newton: One of the greatest scientific geniuses
Sep 07, 2020 16:24 IST
PMC to deploy 50 doctors, 120 paramedical staff at jumbo facility
Sep 07, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.