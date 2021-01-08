Sections
Rescue cat who lost her babies adopts two orphaned kittens. Watch

“Today I took my orphaned kittens to meet a bereaved mum. She adopted them instantly. Loveliest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:07 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows cat mom Princess with her adopted kitties. (Reddit/@skeletonclock)

Stories showcasing animal bonding often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this beautiful post that describes how a rescued cat, who lost her babies, adopted two orphaned kittens. A video of this feline family, shared alongside the post, has now struck a chord with many.

“Today I took my orphaned kittens to meet a bereaved mum. She adopted them instantly. Loveliest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” reads a portion of the share. A comment on the same post shared by the original poster further explains the situation in detail.

It describes that the Redditor adopted two 11-day-old orphaned kitties and took them to a vet. It’s there that the doctor mentioned the bereaved mother cat named Princess who recently lost her babies. Turns out, the pregnant cat was abandoned on the streets before she was rescued. Hearing this, the Redditor decided to take the kitties to Princess. The scene that followed is captured in the video and it’s such that may melt your heart into a puddle. The moment Princess met the kitties she “cleaned them and settled in for a cuddle with her tail wrapped protectively around them.”

In the concluding lines, the Redditor wrote, “I’ve left the kittens in Princess’s capable paws until they’re weaned and ready to come home, at which point I’ve let her fosterers know that she is more than welcome to come with them if she’d like. Undoubtedly one of the best days of my life.”



Take a look at the clip:

Today I took my orphaned kittens to meet a bereaved mum. She adopted them instantly. Loveliest thing I’ve ever witnessed from r/cats

Since being shared some 10 hours ago, the video has tugged people’s heartstrings. They can’t stop commenting on bond of love showcases in the clip. Many also wrote how the clip made them shed happy tears.

“My husband and kids are now wondering why I’m over here sobbing. This is just so heartwarming. Thank you for sharing,” wrote a Redditor. “I’m crying like crazy over here. Haven’t cried in weeks, but THIS did it,” said another. “OP this is the kind of good loving news I needed. Thank you for sharing,” commented a third.

An individual wrote, “We need regular updates.” This notion was expressed by several others too.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Rescue dog who lost her pups adopts 3 orphaned kittens. Their pics are melting hearts

