Rescue dog who lost her pups adopts 3 orphaned kittens. Their pics are melting hearts

The dog and the kittens have all been adopted.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:15 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Georgia, the dog, with the orphaned kittens. (Facebook/Sunshine Dog Rescue)

A beautiful story of inter-species bonding has left many on the Internet with happy tears. The account details how a rescue dog adopted orphaned kittens as her own after losing her own pups. Pictures and videos of this unlikely yet beautiful family have struck a chord with many.

The story has been chronicled on Facebook by Sunshine Dog Rescue. A team of rescuers found Georgia, the dog, at a gas station back in July. They rescued her and soon found out she was pregnant.

They shelter shared various posts about Georgia. However, on August 14, the page shared an update detailing the sad news that Georgia went into premature labour and none of her pups survived. “Georgia had to be rushed to have an emergency c-section and spay,” said another post shared on the same day.

The post was promptly followed by another one detailing how Georgia was healing well physically. “Mentally she is still searching for her babies. Yesterday we found her tearing her mattress up looking for them. We have removed all linens and beds from her area and replaced them with freshly washed ones but I am sure she can still smell her babies and is desperately searching for them,” said the post.



In order to help Georgia recover, the team took in three orphaned kittens. “She LOVES them. So far we have been able to get one to latch and are bottle feeding until the other two figure it out too,” they shared.

They sadly lost a kitten, but another one joined this family.

As it turns out, Georgia has been adopted by someone who is waiting to take her home when she’s ready. The shelter also told KVUE.com that the person’s roommate has adopted one of the kittens. The other kittens have also been adopted.

“This is such a beautiful story,” reads a comment from a Facebook user on one the posts about Georgia and her feline babies. “She’s the best mama,” added another.

What do you think about this special family?

