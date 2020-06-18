Rescue team spots frightened and shaking pooch on the street, its reaction after getting rescued will melt your heart. Watch

Sections
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:51 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mackenzie on the lap of Eldad from Hope for Paws. (YouTube/@HopeforPaws)

In such difficult times, one of the best thing that can guarantee you a smile is an animal rescue story. This one is about a little homeless doggo who quite unexpectedly found someone to help him. This special story may just be the one thing that will brim your heart with joy and make you smile ear-to-ear.

Shared on the official page of Hope for Paws, a dog rescue centre, the video of shows the rescue of Mackenzie. The video starts with the rescuer, Eldad, locating a frightened Mackenzie sitting quietly behind some railings. As Eldad tries to put a leash around the scared pup, she slowly tries to go away from the spot. But team Hope for Paws doesn’t give up until they find another way to comfort the little one.

After some attempts, Eldad successfully puts a leash around the pooch’s neck and pats her. He then takes a shaking Mackenzie on his lap and gives her a hug. The frightened pooch immediately gives in to the safe environments and flops its furry head on Eldad’s arms.

Grab some tissues and take a look at the full video:



Posted on June 16, the video has garnered over 4.8 lakh views and tons of lovely comments from netizens. While some were relieved that a lovely pooch like Mackenzie was rescued, others couldn’t stop gushing at her reaction to the rescuer’s warm hug.

“What a little darling she is, horrible seeing her so scared,” writes a YouTube user. “Oh my goodness, when she put her head down on his arm my heart melted,” comments another.

“When she was trying to make herself as small as possible in the corner, I cried for her. Bless you for saving her,” writes a third. “I think my neighbours must have heard my ‘Aaawwwwww!’ when she put her little head on Eldad’s arm,” writes a fourth.

What do you think of this heart-melting rescue?

