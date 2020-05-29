Rescuer rushes to save unresponsive lizard. What happens next will guarantee giggles

Sections
The tweet is complete with a picture of said lizard.

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:41 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Who wouldn’t call for help over a lizard like that. (Twitter/@RSPCA_Frontline)

Animal rescuers have to be prepared for all sorts of situations every time they’re called in to help. Sometimes, however, the incident can leave them flummoxed and surprised too. This situation is a case in point it seems. A post shared on Twitter details what happened when a rescuer was called about an unresponsive lizard.

The tweet has been shared by RSPCA Frontline. RSPCA stands for Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and is a welfare charity in the UK. “Ben Jones was called out to an unresponsive lizard in Coventry today,” says the tweet.

However, upon arriving at the scene Jones discovered something else. Yes, he did find an unresponsive lizard but it was like for a very good reason. It wasn’t a real lizard at all.

“The lizard was indeed unresponsive... and made of plastic!” the tweet says further.



The tweet is complete with a picture of said lizard, and to be honest, it does look quite real… and scary. Anyone who has a fear of lizards wouldn’t want to go too close.

The tweet, since being shared, has collected quite a few reactions.

“I had a similar experience with a plastic lizard near my house a while ago,” comments an individual. “That’s so funny! The caller must have been so embarrassed. I hope Ben proceeded with extreme caution!” writes another. “Godzilla!” reacts a third, and yes, completely apt description. And this is why this reaction also makes so much sense.

A similar incident went viral earlier this month. In this bizarre case, armed cops and a helicopter arrived in England’s Kent countryside after getting a call to catch a tiger on the loose. In a hilarious twist, the tiger turned out to be a sculpture.

