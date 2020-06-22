Sections
Rescuers called to help this stray. It left even them surprised. See pic

‘This one really made our inspector hop with confusion,’ says a tweet about this rescue.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:35 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A picture of the frog found. (Twitter/@RSPCA_official)

Rescuers, who’re called in case someone spots a stray and doesn’t know how to help it, often get strange calls about exotic animals. However, this call left even the rescue team confused. A tweet details the account and it’s quite surprising.

RSPCA Frontline has shared this incident on their Twitter handle. RSPCA stands for Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and is a welfare charity in the UK.

“We get called to some strange stray animals but this one really made our inspector hop with confusion,” says the tweet shared on the handle. The stray they had been called to rescue was an African Bull Frog which are considered as exotic pets.

They detail in their tweet how it was found in a garden in Tingley. Thankfully this ‘stray’ was safely taken by Reptilia rescue, a rescue centre that helps to provide a safe home to lost animals.



The tweet has collected some reactions from tweeple.

“Poor thing must be an escaped pet… at least he’s safe now. Thank you for rescuing him,” comments an individual. “Aww poor thing,” writes another.

This isn’t the only strange call received by the RSPCA. In May end, they also shared a tweet about being called to check on an unresponsive lizard. As it turned out, the lizard was indeed unresponsive, but also made of plastic.

At least that isn’t the case with this frog that found help when it really needed it.

