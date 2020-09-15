Rescuers make unexpected discovery in property impacted by California fire, find a puppy that survived

The post has been shared with several pictures of officials tending to the puppy. (Facebook/@Butte County Sheriff)

The wildfires in Oregon, California and Washington in the United States have caused massive destruction of life and property. However, stories of rescuers going above and beyond to help those in need do work as a salve. Among such tales is this one shared on Facebook.

The Butte County Sheriff in California have shared a post detailing how rescuers “made an unexpected and welcomed discovery on a large property in Berry Creek”, a tiny hamlet. The post opens by mentioning that the past few days have been extremely tough for people, and that is why they wanted to share a positive story.

“Yesterday, as BCSO deputies and members of BCSO Search and Rescue were searching through properties impacted by the fire, they made an unexpected and welcomed discovery on a large property in Berry Creek, this adorable puppy,” says the post. They explained that the puppy had a few minor burns and was picked up by Animal Control to be checked at a veterinary centre.

“After doing some investigating, we found out that the owner of the property has several dogs and was not able to locate them all before needing to evacuate,” says the post further.

The post has been shared with several pictures of officials tending to the puppy who they eventually named Trooper. Take a look at the post below:

In a similar post by the Douglas Forest Protective Association on Facebook, the team has shared a positive story of yet another animal rescue. The post details how rescuers managed to save a little calf stuck in a patch of blackberries that were on fire. “It was one small victory but we’ll take it,” says the post.

Both posts shared on September 13, have collected a ton of appreciative comments. People have praised both the teams for saving the lives of innocent animals.

“Great job, such a wonderful feeling it must have been to find a survivor. Thank you search and rescue for all you do,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thank you for sharing this! I truly have been thinking of the pets and praying for their safety as well,” shared another. “So grateful for all that keep us safe -- A THANK YOU isn’t enough,” wrote a third.