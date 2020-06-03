Residents at quarantine center in Bihar dance to Sandese Aatey hai from Border to keep their spirits high. Watch

Sections
The video, since being shared, has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the residents dancing. (Twitter/Rahul Srivastav)

Spending several days in a coronavirus facility can be tough. However, it has been seen every now and then that music and dance often help people to keep their spirits high during the trying times. And a video, captured at Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar, shows the residents doing exactly that.

Shared by Uttar Pradesh police officer Rahul Srivastav, the video shows the residents of the facility dancing to keep their spirits high. They are seen grooving to the famous song Sandese Aatey hai from the popular 1997 film Border.

The video begins with a man dancing to the song with a smile on his face. The camera pans on the other side to show several others following his moves while maintaining social distance.

Calling it “Covidance”, Srivastav shared the video a day ago.



With over 4,400 views and close to 300 likes, the video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. From saluting their spirits to wishing them good luck, people tweeted all sorts of comments on the post.

“Aur main inhein deta hun grand salute [A grand salute from me],” wrote a Twitter user. “Fantastic,” commented another. “Great,” wrote a third.

