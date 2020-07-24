Residents at quarantine centre in Assam sing and dance to keep their spirits high. Watch

Sections
“Praying for a speedy recovery,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:49 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the residents of the quarantine centre in Assam dancing. (Twitter/ANI)

Spending days in a coronavirus facility can be tough. However, at times, it has been seen that music and dance help people to keep their spirits high during these perilous times. This video from quarantine centre in Dibrugarh, Assam shows precisely that.

Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the video captures the inside of a room of the centre. The video opens with one of the patients playing a tune on a flute and as soon as he starts, others break out into a loud cheer. Soon, some start dancing to the tune as others keep on clapping – with their masks on. Towards the end of the video, all the people join together to sing a song too.

Take a look at the video:



Since being shared a few hours ago, the clip has gathered over 19,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 450 likes.



“Praying for a speedy recovery,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is very good for removing mental stress,” commented another.

A few days back, healthcare workers organised a flash mob dance for Covid-19 patients outside their ward in Karnataka. They danced to the song Mastu Mastu Hudugi Bandalu from the 1999 Kannada film Upendra.

