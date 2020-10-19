Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Restaurant in Kolkata provides customers with zip masks

Restaurant in Kolkata provides customers with zip masks

The zip mask is given to the customers upon entry and allows the patrons to relish the delicacies served at the restaurant without the hassle of removing the masks.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:28 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Kolkata

A customer wearing the zip mask. (ANI)

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a restaurant in Kolkata is providing its customers with masks that have zips attached to them.

It is given to the customers upon entry and allows the patrons to relish the delicacies served at the restaurant without the hassle of removing the masks.

According to Wok’ies, a 2D theme restaurant, owner Somoshree Sengupta, the masks are being given free of cost to customers keeping the COVID-19 threat in mind.



“In the COVID-19 situation wearing masks is very important for the individuals safety and that of the society at large. We are thankful to the government for allowing the restaurants to reopen, and our business to resume. It’s a customised mask which can be worn even while they are having their food, it has a zipper which they can zip in or out as per the need,” Sengupta told ANI here.



She further said that although the masks are given free, but the onus of wearing them lies with the customers.

Restaurants across the country had been allowed to reopen and function at 50 percent capacity by the Centre in September.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, West Bengal had 33,121 active coronavirus cases while 2,77,940 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The state has also reported close to six thousand deaths owing to the disease so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 17:47 IST
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Oct 19, 2020 16:18 IST
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Oct 19, 2020 15:16 IST
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
Oct 19, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

Encounter breaks out in Melhora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, one terrorist killed
Oct 19, 2020 17:57 IST
Shashi Tharoor praises ‘brilliantly appropriate’ coronavirus-themed Durga Puja
Oct 19, 2020 17:55 IST
UK church leaders warn Boris Johnson govt over key Brexit bill
Oct 19, 2020 17:54 IST
UPSEE 2020 Counselling: Online registration for first round of seat allotment begins, check schedule here
Oct 19, 2020 17:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.