Restaurant owner displays awesome knife skills, then his son takes over. Watch

The boy’s attempt coupled with his dad’s proud reaction is what’s making the video go viral all over again.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:27 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dad Abdullah Apuhan watches as his son Abdussamed shows his chopping skills. (Instagram/@bisiricikebap)

A video of a dad and son showing off some incredible knife skills while chopping tomatoes has caught the attention of netizens once again. The clip shows a dad first showing off his chopping prowess but then his son takes to the chopping board and pulls off the feat in a similar way. The boy’s attempt coupled with his dad’s proud reaction is what’s making the video go viral all over again.

The video was originally shared back in December on the Instagram page of the restaurant, Bisirici Kebap in Gaziantep, Turkey. It has now made its way onto Twitter. While one tweet posted on August 4 has collected over 15,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets. Another, shared by Turkish singer-songwriter Ferhat Gocer has also received a ton of reactions.

Watch the restaurant owner Abdullah Apuhan and his son Abdussamed in action below:



 Here’s the original post shared on the page:



People have shared a ton of reactions on the video.

“I think he’s still just a little better than the kid, but it’s close,” wrote an individual on twitter. “Omg, were they cutting onions? Because I’m in tears! That was incredible! So simple yet so sweet,” shared another. “It’s knowing you taught him something and he’ll probably be better at it than you,” posted one commenting on the dad’s proud reaction.

Earlier, another video of a kid cooking food then feeding some to another kid sitting beside him, most likely his sibling, melted people’s hearts.

