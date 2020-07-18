Rhino rests on highway as cars pass by in Assam. Officials trying to guide it back to rescue centre

A video of a rhino resting by the side of a highway as cars pass has been shared on Twitter. Posted by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Twitter, the video is now going viral with many sharing it on different social media platforms.

“A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow,” the park tweeted.

Nagaon District Police also tweeted about the incident. “We along with Team @kaziranga are ensuring that the rhino is safe and well fed. Efforts are being made to guide the rhino to the park. Please follow lane discipline and drive slow,” they posted.

