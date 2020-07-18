Sections
Home / It's Viral / Rhino rests on highway as cars pass by in Assam. Officials trying to guide it back to rescue centre

Rhino rests on highway as cars pass by in Assam. Officials trying to guide it back to rescue centre

“A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37,” tweeted Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rhino resting on highway. (Twitter/@kaziranga_)

A video of a rhino resting by the side of a highway as cars pass has been shared on Twitter. Posted by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Twitter, the video is now going viral with many sharing it on different social media platforms.

“A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow,” the park tweeted.

Nagaon District Police also tweeted about the incident. “We along with Team @kaziranga are ensuring that the rhino is safe and well fed. Efforts are being made to guide the rhino to the park. Please follow lane discipline and drive slow,” they posted.

Take a look at the posts:



Since being shared, people have tweeted various comments about the video.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot Vs Gehlot: Audio clips to be sent for forensic verification as BJP seeks CBI probe
Jul 18, 2020 17:14 IST
Pune records 1,705 positive cases of Covid-19, more than Mumbai for third consecutive day
Jul 18, 2020 17:12 IST
Elon Musk visited Amber Heard when Johnny Depp wasn’t home
Jul 18, 2020 17:08 IST
New Form 26AS to have details of high-value financial transactions: CBDT
Jul 18, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.