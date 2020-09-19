‘Ricks nai lene ka’: Netizens laud Delhi metro’s funny post on safety measures

The post is complete with a funny GIF showcasing a scene from the comedy movie Hera Pheri. (Twitter@OfficialDMRC)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed their services on September 7 after it remained closed for a prolonged period due to the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. With new rules regarding safety in place, people have now started travelling regularly. To remind people to follow all those safety measures, DMRC has shared a funny yet informative post on their official Twitter profile.

The post is complete with a funny GIF showcasing a scene from the comedy movie Hera Pheri featuring Paresh Rawal as Baburao. Taking the character’s famous dialogue, “Bilkul ricks nai lene ka”, DMRC shared the post reminding people to follow the safety measures, always.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on September 18, the post has garnered over 650 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop lauding the humorous yet important message given by DMRC, others dropped in appreciative messages and funny GIFs, supporting their efforts.

One individual even pointed out a concern to which the department replied with:

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

