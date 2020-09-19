Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Ricks nai lene ka’: Netizens laud Delhi metro’s funny post on safety measures

‘Ricks nai lene ka’: Netizens laud Delhi metro’s funny post on safety measures

Taking the character’s famous dialogue, “Bilkul ricks nai lene ka”, DMRC shared the post reminding people to follow the safety measures, always.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:01 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post is complete with a funny GIF showcasing a scene from the comedy movie Hera Pheri. (Twitter@OfficialDMRC)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed their services on September 7 after it remained closed for a prolonged period due to the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. With new rules regarding safety in place, people have now started travelling regularly. To remind people to follow all those safety measures, DMRC has shared a funny yet informative post on their official Twitter profile.

The post is complete with a funny GIF showcasing a scene from the comedy movie Hera Pheri featuring Paresh Rawal as Baburao. Taking the character’s famous dialogue, “Bilkul ricks nai lene ka”, DMRC shared the post reminding people to follow the safety measures, always.

Take a look at the post:



Shared on September 18, the post has garnered over 650 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop lauding the humorous yet important message given by DMRC, others dropped in appreciative messages and funny GIFs, supporting their efforts.



One individual even pointed out a concern to which the department replied with:

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | ‘Wake me up when…’ Delhi Metro’s tweet before resuming services prompts reactions

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 14:26 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 13:57 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 15:14 IST

latest news

This baby elephant is winning netizens’ hearts with its adorable actions. Watch
Sep 19, 2020 15:38 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to protect corona warriors
Sep 19, 2020 15:36 IST
Himani Shivpuri gets discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Sep 19, 2020 15:29 IST
India’s fuel demand to contract 11.5% in 2020: Fitch Solutions
Sep 19, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.