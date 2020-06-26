Ring lost for 18 years turns up in owner’s hands. Here’s the unexpected story

Sections
The story of Amy Goetz is something that revolves around one such special object close to her heart that she lost 18 years ago on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:08 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The story started when a Facebook user named John Porcella found a ring on the Jacksonville beach. (Facebook/@Amy Goetz)

Whether you’re a person working full-time in an office or have just started college with the biggest dreams, there are some things that you hold very close to your heart. Ranging from that precious locket with your name engraved on it to the first love letter you got during school, memorabilia serves as a doorway to a whirlpool of nostalgia. The story of Amy Goetz is something that revolves around one such special object close to her heart that she lost 18 years ago on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

The story started when a Facebook user named John Porcella found a ring on the Jacksonville beach while metal detecting. He posted an alert about it along with pictures on the Facebook group ‘Jacksonville Beaches Lost, Found & Stolen’.

After posting the message, Porcella got quite a few responses from different people in the group regarding tracing the owner of the ring.

After quite a few attempts, Pocella got hold of the original owner of the ring from the engravings on the ring. Turns out the ring belonged to one Amy Goetz from Collins Hill high school situated in Georgia. The most interesting part lies in the fact that the ring was lost in 2002 when Goetz visited the beach in Florida and after 18 years it was found by Porcella.



The ring was finally returned to its original owner and she was more than overjoyed to get back a piece of her school days in such an unexpected manner.

Take a look at the full story:

The unexpected story of a ring lost and found after so many years has garnered tons of reactions from netizens. “What an amazing story,” comments a Facebook user. “WHAAAAAA? This is AMAZING!” says another. “That is literally the best surprise you can get,” writes a third.

What do you think of this story?

