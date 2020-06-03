Riteish Deshmukh, Harsh Goenka make suggestions to Anand Mahindra on versions of the word ‘webinar’. They’re hilarious

Sections
Harsh Goenka and Riteish Deshmukh shared words to describe someone who refuses to attend a webinar.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:33 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Both the versions have people on Twitter laughing out loud. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra prompted a hilarious trend on Twitter and now actor Riteish Deshmukh and businessman Harsh Goenka have also participated in it.

On May 28, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a tweet about his aversion to the word ‘webinar’ after getting one too many invitations to attend some. “If I get one more invitation to a ‘webinar’ I might have a serious meltdown,” Mahindra had tweeted. He went on to ask Twitter to suggest appropriate options to customise the word according to a particular topic and soon, tweeple flooded the tweet with options.

After some rather funny and quirky options, Harsh Goenka and Riteish Deshmukh also suggested their versions, both of which have people on the microblogging site laughing out loud.

While Goenka shared his suggestion about “a person who refuses to attend a webinar”, Deshmukh simply shared another option for such a person.



Both have left people in splits.

“Good one!” posted one on Goenka’s tweet. “Enjoying the witty comments from two giants of Indian industries,” wrote another.

“You are so funny!” posted one on Deshmukh’s tweet.

What do you think of these suggestions?

