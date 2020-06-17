Sections
Robbers return what they stole from delivery man, console him too. Watch viral video

“Good hearted robber,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the delivery man with two robbers. (Screengrab)

Social media is buzzing with a video which recently went viral. The video captures something unusual which has left people with lots of thoughts – with many claiming that this is one such video which shows what humanity is all about.

According to several reports, the incident was captured in Karachi, Pakistan, and shows how two robbers decided to return the items they stole from a delivery man.

The clip shows a delivery man returning to his bike when the robbers approach him on a bike and loot him. However, instead of going away they start talking to the man. Within a few moments, they return his belongings and ride away.

The video also shows one of the robbers consoling the delivery man when he breaks into tears and eventually, hugs him too.



Several people are now sharing the video online and here’s one such post:

From calling the robbers kind-hearted to writing that they express humanity, people shared all sorts of comments on social media.

“Good hearted robber,” wrote a Twitter user. “Those robbers in Karachi stole everyone’s heart today,” expressed another. “A strong message that humanity does exits somewhere inside us but circumstances have compelled us to go in the wrong direction,” expressed a third. “You don’t see this every day,” wrote a third.

However, not everyone agreed that the robbers should be praised. Expressing that notion, a Twitter user wrote, “So no one’s actually condemning that they were robbers in the first place? Rehem dil or not, they were robbers. Don’t be proud of Karachi because the robbers had a good heart, feel worried that they were robbers looting a guy in broad day light. And that too, pretty calmly.”

