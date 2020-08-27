Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks, offers sanitiser at store in Tamil Nadu

Sections
Named ‘Zafira’, the robot equipped with artificial intelligence monitors customers to ensure they follow social distancing and wear masks.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST

By Asian News International Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tiruchirappalli

The image shows the humanoid robot named Zafira. (Twitter/ANI)

A girl draped in a saree greets customers at the entrance of a garment store in Tiruchirappalli, as is often the norm in many such stores. The only difference is that the ‘girl’ here is a humanoid robot.

Named ‘Zafira’, the robot equipped with artificial intelligence keeps tracks of the number of customers entering the store, at a time and monitors them to ensure they follow social distancing and wear masks. She checks their temperatures and even dispenses sanitisers - all measures designed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Here are some images which show Zafira in action:



“We have developed robots ever since COVID broke out, and the lockdown was imposed, to help frontline workers. The robot has a complete intelligence system. It will also track the number of people entering the store, at a time and send details to owners via email, daily,” said Aashik Rahman, CEO, Zafi Robots, while speaking to ANI.



‘Zafira’, which is a voice-activated robot can be dressed up in various outfits is being used at all cloth-stores of the company in Tiruchirappalli.

According to the CEO of the Zafi Robots, the team is focusing on mass production since they have received orders in bulk from various showrooms of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

