Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Robots deliver food, groceries to customers in Moscow

Robots deliver food, groceries to customers in Moscow

The Yandex.Eats app is offering customers around the White Square business district the option to have meals delivered by a buggy-like delivery robot.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 00:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Moscow

A driverless robot called Yandex.Rover is seen in this handout photo. (REUTERS)

Driverless robot buggies started delivering hot restaurant meals to paying customers in one central Moscow district on Wednesday, their operator, Russian Internet giant Yandex, said.

The Yandex.Eats app, one of several food and grocery delivery services in Moscow, is offering customers around the White Square business district the option to have meals delivered by a buggy-like delivery robot instead of a human.

The robot, called the Yandex.Rover, has been delivering groceries in some Moscow areas as part of a pilot programme since the autumn. It is now gradually expanding its catchment area, a Yandex spokeswoman said.

The robot picks up orders from restaurants and brings them to the customer who then unlocks the robot using their smartphone and lifts out the food, Yandex said.



Three of them are now operating in the White Square area, part of a city-wide fleet of 20 robots, it said.

The Yandex delivery service and its rival, Delivery Club, mean the sight of delivery couriers wearing bright yellow or green overalls with boxy thermal satchels on their backs has become ubiquitous in Moscow in recent years.

Over the summer, five Russian retailers commissioned a monument in Moscow to honour tens of thousands of delivery couriers who it said had kept the capital ticking during a weeks-long lockdown to curb the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Yandex’s Self-Driving Group, said demand for delivery services was constantly growing and that the pandemic had accelerated the trend.

Yandex, sometimes described as Russia’s Google, said in November last year it had started testing autonomous delivery robots. It has also started using them commercially in Innopolis, a tech district in Tatarstan region, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

Magisterial probe ordered into 40-year-old alleged carjacker’s death in police encounter at Amritsar
Dec 11, 2020 00:53 IST
Bombay HC confirms pre-arrest bail of lawyer accused in cheating case
Dec 11, 2020 00:46 IST
J&K sees 81 deaths, 4,549 virus cases in December so far
Dec 11, 2020 00:43 IST
DDC polls in J&K: 51% turnout in Round 5, highest polling in Poonch
Dec 11, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.