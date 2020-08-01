Roger Federer surprises fans who went viral after playing tennis across rooftops in Italy

Sections
Roger Federer also joined them for a game of tennis across rooftops.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:20 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vittoria and Carola clicking a selfie with Roger Federer. (Twitter/@Barilla)

Remember the two tennis players from Italy who went all kinds viral after a video of them playing tennis across rooftops left people awe-struck. Well, guess who just surprised them? A video that’s collected over a million views shows none other than tennis star Roger Federer meeting them and joining them for a game of tennis across rooftops.

The video shared by Barilla, an Italian food brand, shows Vittoria, 13, and 11-year-old Carola talking about their rooftop game that made them an overnight Internet sensation. They explain how they never imagined they’d go viral. They go on to tell everyone how Federer is their favourite player unaware that the tennis legend was listening to them and waiting to surprise them.

We don’t want to reveal too much, so just watch the video to see how Federer surprised Vittoria and Carola, how they reacted and what happened next. Don’t miss the even bigger surprise Federer has in store of them.



Shared last evening, the video has collected over 1.2 million views, some 9,000 likes and more than 4,700 retweets - and very much counting. People shared a ton of comments on the video.



“This is a heart touching video... so warm and humane @rogerfederer, a down to earth person though he is a world star!” wrote an individual. “He’s like a ray of sunshine. Look at these lovely girls and the way they’re glowing seeing their idol” shared another. “Everything in this video is beautiful - the girls, Roger, their tennis, their laughter, the weather, the town, the pasta...put a big smile on my face. Thank you Barilla and Roger!,” added a third.

What do you think about his video?

