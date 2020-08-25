Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh are couple and workout goals in this video. Watch

Sections
Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped a sweet yet hilarious comment on the post.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:53 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh share a glimpse of their workout together. (Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Are you looking for some fitness inspiration? Well, look no further. Rohit Sharma has shared a glimpse of his workout routine with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The video shows the two being both couple and workout goals. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has also dropped a sweet yet hilarious comment on the post.

With IPL 2020 starting on September 19, the teams are in the UAE where the 13th edition of the sporting event will be held. Just a few days ago, the Mumbai Indians captain shared a video of his “packer in chief”, little Samaira, helping him before their departure. Now, Rohit Sharma has shared another video to show a snippet of his workout with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

The video was shared with a short caption saying, “Stronger together”, followed by a blue heart emoji. Take a look at this couple who is sure to inspire you to also get on with a little workout routine yourself.



Shared about an hour ago, the video has managed to catch the attention of people on Instagram. So far, the post has collected over a million views and more than 4.7 lakh likes on the photo and video sharing platform.



Yuzvendra Chahal shared a comment on the post that’s sure to make you giggle. “Bhabhi open karne wale hai kya bhaiya aapke saath IPL mein?,” it reads.

Several others left comments on the post.

“#CoupleGoals at peak,” reads one. “Both are looking gorgeous,” says an individual. “Superb,” posted another.

What do you think about the video?

