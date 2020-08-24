Rover, the cat, dresses up like the royalty he is. Netizens can’t keep calm

Back in July, a feline named Rover captured netizens’ hearts by showcasing his fantastic catwalk, pun intended, while donning a fierce-looking, tailor-made outfit. Now Rover is back again, and appears to be serving his many fans another fashionable look.

Posted from the feline’s very own Instagram account, this video was shared on August 23. “When you only eat fancy feast,” read the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows the black-furred feline walking on a wooden floor. The cat is, once again, immaculately dressed. This time around, he is wearing a green and white coloured cape along with a golden crown. Rover looks like the royalty that he is.

Check out the clip which may make you gasp in wonder:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this video has received a whole lot of love. The recording currently has nearly 68,200 views and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Rover’s new look. One person said, “I adore him”. We agree with that statement wholeheartedly.

Another individual wrote, “Lovely”. “Such a beauty,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else inquired, “Can I have your autograph?”. “Love the confidence,” stated another Instagram user, and we cannot say we disagree.

“This is the life I aspire to live,” read one comment under the post. Now, that is a notion we relate to. What about you?

What are your thoughts on Rover, the fashionable feline, and this video?

