Russian YouTuber pours 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola in baking soda, viral video gets over 7 million views

Maxim Monakhov, shared a video on his official YouTube page that shows him pouring Coca-Cola into a heap of baking powder.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:02 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Russian YouTuber has taken the baking powder-soda experiment to a whole new level. (YouTube/@Mamix?)

Many of us may have mixed baking powder or Mentos with soda just to see how it would react. The mini ‘volcanic eruption’ that occurred after combining them was not just interesting but incredibly fun to watch too. Now, a Russian YouTuber has taken that experiment to a whole new level and it may just leave you surprised and wowed, all at the same time.

Maxim Monakhov, shared a video on his official YouTube page that shows him pouring Coca-Cola into a heap of baking powder. The clip shows Monakhov, along with his group, conducting the experiment in what looks like a secluded field.

“We poured 10,000 litres of cola and mixed it with soda. Yes, it would seem such an absurd and useless thing – but for me, it means a lot,” reads a part of the caption when loosely translated from Russian.

The YouTuber’s previous Instagram posts suggest that he has been working on creating the custom built tank for the experiment for quite some time now.



Take a look at the full video:

Posted on August 21, the video has garnered over 7.7 million views and tons of excited comments from netizens. While some were amazed to see the giant explosion, others found it fascinating.

“Mamix, you inspire with your enthusiasm alone! Keep it up!” reads a translated comment of a YouTube user. “Whoa! That is some huge explosion,” said another. “That is so cool,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this cool video?

