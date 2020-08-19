Sachin Tendulkar asks for wrong answers to explain this confusing pic. What would you share?

Sachin Tendulkar shared this image that may seem confusing at first glance. (Twitter/@sachin_rt)

World Photography Day is being celebrated today, August 19. People all over social media are sharing posts with quotes and of course their favourite pictures to celebrate this day. Now cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has also shared a post to celebrate the day. His post, however, is a funny one and he also seeks tweeple’s participation in it.

In his tweet, Tendulkar has shared an image that may seem confusing at first glance. The picture has been circulating on the Internet for a while and chances are many have already seen it and probably even know its secret.

While Tendulkar also wants people to explain what’s happening in the image, he added a little twist to it.

“What do you think is happening in this pic, people?” Tendulkar tweeted. “@anilkumble1074, any thoughts? Only wrong answers accepted!” he added. Take a look at the tweet below:

Posted some three hours ago, the tweet has collected over 13,000 likes and more than 600 retweets along with lots of comments from tweeple. While some have tried to share wrong answers to explain the photo as suggested in the tweet, many have shared the actual explanation for the picture.

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli replied to the tweet, sharing:

Here are some of the other answers to the tweet:

Here’s an individual who explained the picture correctly

To which another individual replied, “You’re eliminated... only wrong answers accepted”.

What are your thoughts on this photo and tweet?