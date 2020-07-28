Saint Bernard rescued from mountains, the story will melt your heart. Watch

The tired pooch eventually cooperated with the rescuers and was finally carried downhill on a stretcher. (Facebook/Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

Out of all the rescue stories that one may come across on the Internet, the story of Daisy the Saint Bernard will steal your heart.

Posted on Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team’s official Facebook page, the incident happened on July 24. Daisy, a fluffy Saint Bernard was in need of help when she collapsed on her way down from England’s highest peak, Scafell Pike. The post details how the rescue team promptly responded to rescue the distressed doggo.

The post also explains the dog’s condition when it collapsed. “Displaying signs of pain in her rear legs and refusing to move, Daisy’s owners were able to keep her well hydrated and fed until team members were able to get on scene with a stretcher to help get them moving again quickly as the weather was due to deteriorate later that evening,” it says.

The following lines explains how after quickly reaching the spot, the skilled rescue team made sure that Daisy was completely relaxed during the process of rescue. “On reaching their location, team members carefully introduced themselves to Daisy so as not to cause any additional distress, and with the help of a treat or two members were able to assess her condition and administer analgesia for the pain,” adds the caption.

Though it needed some coaxing, the tired pooch eventually cooperated with the rescuers and was finally carried downhill on a stretcher.

The post concludes with a happy note which reads, “She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks.”

Read the full story here:

You can also check out the whole rescue operation in this clip:

The post on Facebook has garnered over 950 reactions and more than 770 shares. “What an AMAZING story, brought tears to my eyes! Thank you for what you have done for this precious soul you are truly angels,” exclaims a Facebook user.

“Thank you for rescuing Daisy you did a marvelous job. Well done everyone and thank you for all your hard work,” comments another.

What do you think of this heartwarming rescue?