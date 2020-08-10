Sections
Home / It's Viral / Sakshi Dhoni shares pics of daughter Ziva holding a baby. Fans can’t keep calm

Sakshi Dhoni shares pics of daughter Ziva holding a baby. Fans can’t keep calm

Sakshi Dhoni’s latest post has sent fans into a tizzy.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:08 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A picture of Ziva Dhoni sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap shared by Sakshi Dhoni. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)

An adorable post shared by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has sent fans into a tizzy. The post, comprising two pictures, shows their five-year-old daughter Ziva sitting on a bed with a baby in her lap. Now fans can’t stop sharing their comments on the pictures. While some are posting heart emojis to express their reactions to the adorable share, many cannot help but ask who the baby is.

The pictures have been shared by Sakshi on her Instagram account with a heart emoji. Posted a few hours ago, the pictures have collected over 3.7 lakh likes and more than 2,000 comments and counting. The images have also been shared on Ziva’s Instagram account which is managed “by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781”, as the bio says.

Take a look at the heartwarming post:



The images have left fans excited. Along with happy reactions, the comments section of the post is flooded with questions.



“Are you guys blessed with baby,” asked an Instagram user. “Congratulations both of you,” shared another. “So cute,” added a third. “Cuteness overloaded,” shared a fourth.

A few also asked if the baby in the picture is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s son. The Indian all-rounder and actor Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30.

“Is this Hardik’s son?” asked an Instagram user.

While we may have to wait to find out who the baby in the picture is, the images sure are all kinds of delightful. What do you think?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.