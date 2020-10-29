Sections
Sales double for 79-year-old roadside plant seller in Bengaluru thanks to viral photo

Sales double for 79-year-old roadside plant seller in Bengaluru thanks to viral photo

Help poured in for Revanna Siddappa after a picture of him sitting on the road and selling plants became viral.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli, Bengaluru

“Earlier, I used to sell around five saplings but now the number has doubled,” he said. (Twitter/@ANI)

A picture changed the life of Revanna Siddappa, a 79-year-old man who sells medicinal saplings on the roadside in Bengaluru.

Revanna Siddappa sold saplings keeping them on the surface of the road. When the picture of Siddappa sitting on the road and selling plants became viral, a few residents provided him with a table, chair and umbrella.

While speaking to ANI, Revanna Siddappa said, “I am 79 years old and I used to sell medicinal plants on the roadside of Kanakpura road. Somebody noticed me and took a picture and put it everywhere.”



“After that, I got so much help from people. I got a table to keep saplings, a chair and an umbrella. Earlier, I used to sell around five saplings but now the number has doubled,” he added.



Siddappa further said that he sells plants at the cost of Rs 20-30 range.

“I have been selling plants for the last three years. I do not want to take loan money from anyone. I will earn on my own,” he said.

He quoted a saying of Sarvajna that it will be nice while taking a loan but will be a huge task while repaying it.

