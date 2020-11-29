Sanctuary shares incredible images of jaguars. Seen them yet?

Sections
The images were shared on the official Instagram profile of The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two jaguars in the sanctuary. (Instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)

“Spectacular,” “Stunning,” or “Mind-blowing,” these are probably the words you’ll be inclined to utter after seeing these amazing images of the jaguars shared by The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Taking to Instagram, the sanctuary shared five images for the special occasion of International Jaguar Day. This is a day which is observed annually on November 29. In the caption, the sanctuary also talked about the importance of the day, among other things.

“International Jaguar Day was created to raise awareness about the increasing threats facing the jaguar and the critical conservation efforts ensuring its survival from Mexico to Argentina,” they wrote. “The day also represents the collective voice of jaguar range countries, in collaboration with national and international partners, to draw attention to the need to conserve jaguar corridors and their habitats as part of broader efforts to achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals,” they added.

Take a look at the images and get prepare to be stunned:



Aren’t they simply marvellous? If you think so too, then know that you’re not alone. There are several who conveyed a similar reaction in the post’s comments section.

“Gorgeous and magnificent,” wrote an Instagram user. “Every single one of these photos are gorgeous,” expressed another. “Omg these are just the most beautiful creatures ever,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the pictures?

